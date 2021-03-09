Special prosecutor appointed to investigate officer-involved shooting in Speedway

The scene of the shooting near 5900 Crawfordsville Road where a man was shot by Speedway police after displaying a weapon.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate a Speedway officer-involved shooting that took place in February, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office says the special prosecutor is attorney Chris Gaal.

According to the Speedway Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 when officers were conducting an investigation in the 5900 block of W. 25th Street that led to a suspect fleeing on foot.

Police say during the foot chase, the suspect produced a weapon which led to an officer shooting the man.

The shooting was said to have occurred near the 5900 block of Crawfordsville Road, in the area of a shopping mall.

Police say only one of the three pursuing officers discharged their weapon.

The suspect was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.