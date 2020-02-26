Southport police officer faces charges after using scare tactic against son, ISP says

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A man being accused of using his position with the Southport Police Department as a scare tactic against his son has been charged with criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent, according to Indiana State Police.

On January 9, a staff member at Franklin High School was made aware of a situation that occurred off school property involving a teenage student. Police say the staff member immediately reported the information to the Department of Child Services, who then started an investigation into the matter. DCS contacted the Franklin Police Department, who then turned the case over to ISP when it was determined the alleged crime occurred in Marion County.

37-year-old Timothy Hayes Jr., who at the time was a reserve police officer for SPD, allegedly utilized his position as an officer for an attempted scare tactic for his son, according to state police detectives.

Hayes Jr. allegedly left his son handcuffed and unattended in an intake holding area at the police department for more than thirty minutes. He then drove his son, who was still handcuffed, to the adult processing center for the Marion County Jail and parked in an area designated for police vehicles. Police say Hayes Jr. nor his son exited the vehicle. Hayes Jr. then drove back to his home in Franklin.

ISP detectives brought the results of their investigation to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors reviewed the case and issued an arrest warrant for Hayes Jr. on February 24 .

On the morning on February 25, Hayes Jr. turned himself into the Marion County Jail.

State police say SPD has fully cooperated with the investigation.

Hayes Jr. has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to officials.