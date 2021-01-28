Shooting in Taylorsville lands 1 man in Indy hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. — One man was taken to the hospital in Indianapolis after a shooting in Taylorsville early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to 9400 block of Main Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers said the man was shot in the stomach and then flown to an Indy hospital.

According to Sheriff Myers, “Within minutes, the scene was secured and the victim was receiving aid.”

He added, “The weapon was secured and the suspected shooter is cooperating with law enforcement.”

The shooter has been detained, but it not clear if an arrest has been made or charges have been filed.

During the investigation, several nearby streets were closed including the area surrounding Taylorsville Elementary.

According to a release posted on Sheriff Myers’ official Facebook page, the sheriff’s office was in contact with school resource officers and school officials “at all times during the incident to make sure they were kept informed and knew that it was safe for students to come to school.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.