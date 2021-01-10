RPD: Richmond man arrested after speeding away from police, being involved in crash

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man is facing several charges after he sped away from police and was involved in a crash early Sunday in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

At about 4:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 Block of SW “A” Street in response to a call of shots fired and a physical altercation.

Police say responding officers observed a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was reported to be traveling at high a rate of speed without headlights eastbound on National Road West.

Officers saw the vehicle and tried to catch up to it but were unable to, according to RPD.

Authorities then located a crash in the 1000 block of South “A” Street involving the same vehicle. Officers did not see the crash occur.

Police say the driver of the vehicle — identified as 21-year-old Ben Parrish, of Richmond, — was taken to Reid Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Parrish was released from Reid Health and lodged in the Wayne County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a handgun without a license.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.