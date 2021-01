INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot during a robbery on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3500 block of W. 86th Street around 11:30 a.m.

IMPD said there was a “confirmed business robbery” with a “confirmed person shot” in the area.

The victim was said to be awake and breathing, according to police.

This is a developing story.