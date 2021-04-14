Richmond man arrested after allegedly shooting woman with arrow

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot a woman with an arrow, according to the Richmond Police Department.

At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 400 block of Gardner Street on a report of shots fired. Officers were told that someone inside a home had been shot in the arm with an arrow by a neighbor.

Police found a 52-year-old Richmond with an injury to her arm. She was taken to Reid Health for a minor injury.

RPD says investigators responded to the scene and collected evidence. After interviewing witnesses, 45-year-old Lawrence Paddock, of Richmond, was later arrested for criminal recklessness.