Quadruple slaying, domestic shooting among deadly incidents during violent weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Police were searching for a man wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide after a violent weekend in the Circle City that also included a second deadly domestic shooting.

The violence prompted a statement from Mayor Joe Hogsett:

As a community, our hearts break for the victims and the families impacted by senseless violence last night. Although we are grateful for the safe location of two children, we mourn the loss of those whose lives were cut short by two separate instances of domestic disputes that turned deadly. Over the last year, we’ve seen far too many tragedies occur when the proliferation of guns has collided with interpersonal conflict. These challenges are not just threats to our public safety, but the well-being of our community. I remain committed to locking arms with neighborhood and religious leaders to address these generational dilemmas. I urge anyone who has information about last night’s events to come forward, so that we may bring those responsible to justice.

Search for man after quadruple homicide

The quadruple slaying was reported Saturday night. Officers responded to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. at New York and North Randolph streets. A woman was shot in the upper back; at the hospital, she provided police with information about a shooting at a home in the 300 block of Randolph Street.

Once there, police found four people dead, including a young child. As of Sunday afternoon, no additional information about the victims had been provided.

The case also set off an Amber Alert and the search for a 6-month-old child. Police said they located the girl unharmed Sunday morning. That led to the cancellation of the Amber Alert.

As of Sunday afternoon, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was still at large. Police are trying to locate him in connection with the quadruple homicide; he emerged as a suspect in the Amber Alert case involving the 6-month-old child.

The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic situation, police said.

Woman killed, another missing child

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to another domestic situation that ended in deadly violence Saturday night.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. Saturday to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court. Officers found a woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing a 7-year-old boy leaving the scene in a car. The boy was found safe around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Marco Pacheco-Aleman, 28, was named as a person of interest in the case. IMPD said he was taken into custody in Floyd County, after deputies found him stopped in his car on the side of a highway.

The shooting appeared to be domestic in nature, according to investigators.

Child hit by stray bullet

A third incident on Saturday in Indianapolis also involved a child. Police said a stray bullet struck a 6-year-old girl in her Decatur Township home.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Granner Drive. IMPD said the little girl suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot; a relative said she was shot in the leg and underwent surgery.

The shots were fired from outside the home; bullet holes were visible on the home’s exterior. The gunfire shattered glass on the front door.

Neighbors recalled being awakened by gunshots early in the morning. Several banded together to buy a new door for the home and installed it for the girl’s grandmother.

Echoes of January mass murder

The quadruple murder case in particular brought to mind another mass killing in Indianapolis from earlier this year. In January, six people, including an unborn child, were killed at a home on Adams Street.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Hawkins, the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins.

That shooting, prosecutors said, stemmed from a domestic argument involving the 17-year-old suspect and his family.

The brother of the 17-year-old gunman survived the shooting and identified his brother as the suspect. Police arrested the teen, who faces multiple counts of murder and is charged as an adult.

The case is pending.

IMPD said the other cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.