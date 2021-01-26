Prosecutors seek death penalty for suspect in IMPD officer Breann Leath’s killing

INDIANAPOLIS– The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday it will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer Breann Leath.

Elliahs Dorsey, 27, is charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal confinement, and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The shooting occurred Thursday, April 9, 2020 just before 3 p.m. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, near E. 21st Street and N. Franklin Road on a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. The dispatcher also noted the man thought someone was trying to kill him and might be mentally ill.

Court documents say Dorsey heard the woman he was with telling someone else where they were over the phone, and he heard that woman say, “You need to come get him.”

He claims not long after he heard a knock on the door, and police say he started shooting at them through the apartment door.

Documents say Officer Leath was shot twice in the head.

Prosecutors say the aggravating circumstance cited for the death penalty request is that Elliahs Dorsey murdered Officer Breann Leath while she was acting in the course of duty as a law enforcement officer.

Dorsey has a hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

IMPD issued the following statement:

While many will focus on the person accused of this crime, the attention this announcement brings is an opportunity to again reflect on all that Officer Breann Leath gave to her community in her all-too-short time with us. It is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices her family made and the loss they will forever feel so that people they will never meet could be safer. Officer Leath demonstrated what it means to be a dedicated public servant, and set an example that we all strive to live up to every day. She was committed to her community and giving back. She was committed to helping victims of domestic violence. She was committed to running towards danger when others would run away. She was committed to helping her fellow man, woman, and child. Officer Breann Leath will always represent the spirit of IMPD and will always be remembered.