Prosecutor: Indianapolis man faces murder charge in Michigan, used dating app to target LGBTQ members

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing charges in connection with a homicide and armed robbery in Detroit, Michigan.

On September 1 of 2020, 34-year-old Diabolique Paris Johnson allegedly committed an armed robbery of a 26-year-old Detroit man at a hotel in Dearborn, Michigan. On September 5, Johnson allegedly murdered a 39-year-old Detroit man during an armed robbery in Detroit.

Prosecutors have charged Johnson one count of first-degree felony murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

Officials say the victims in both cases were targeted through online dating apps because they were members of the LGBTQ community.

From September 1 until December 4, police from Dearborn and Indianapolis conducted an investigation which led to Johnson’s arrest in Indianapolis. Johnson was extradited from Indiana and arrived in Michigan Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

“It is troubling that the perpetrator of these vicious acts apparently used online dating apps to locate and target his victims,” said Alanna Maguire, president of Fair Michigan Justice Project, which assists Michigan law enforcement in solving serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender persons.

“Michigan’s LGBTQ communities know that the Fair Michigan Justice Project, along with Michigan’s county prosecutors and law enforcement officials, stand ready to aggressively investigate and prosecute these brutal crimes,” said Maguire.