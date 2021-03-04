Prosecutor files charges against Columbus woman in connection to crash that took the life of her daughter

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Prosecutors in Bartholomew County have charged a Columbus woman in connection with a deadly crash in January.

Katelyn Mings, 29, has been charged with causing a death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18 years of age.

Police say Mings was driving when she was in a single vehicle crash on E. 25th Street, west of County Road 650 East on January 17. Her 10-year-old daughter Kaydence Mings was killed in the crash.

Another adult and Mings’ infant child were also in the car. Mings and the other adult were treated for their injuries at a hospital. Authorities said the infant was also hurt but the extent of their injuries has not been indicated.

A preliminary report following an investigation by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department and Indiana State Police was sent to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office. On March 2, the prosecutor’s office decided to file charges.

Authorities say Mings is in custody at the Bartholomew County Jail where she will remain in lieu of a $150,000 bond.