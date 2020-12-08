Police shoot armed suspect to end hours-long standoff in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – An hours-long standoff with an armed suspect led to a police shooting in Crawfordsville Monday night.

According to Indiana State Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic battery call around 2:15 p.m. Monday at a residence on State Road 47, south of County Road 275 East.

A deputy was able to get a woman out of the home, police said, but a man barricaded himself inside the residence with a gun.

The Montgomery County Multi Jurisdiction SWAT team arrived and began negotiations with the man, who fired multiple shots from inside the home, police said. Montgomery County authorities requested assistance from Indiana State Police; ISP’s SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team then arrived.

Several hours later, around 8:30 p.m., police said the man came to the window and pointed a gun at officers. An officer from the Montgomery County SWAT unit fired back, striking the man.

ISP’s SWAT Team then entered the home, secured the residence and rendered medical care. The man was taken to a Crawfordsville hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis facility.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting while the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is handling the domestic battery case.