Police searching for 2 suspects believed to have robbed 2 central Indiana cell phone stores at gunpoint

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Investigators in two central Indiana cities are on the hunt for two suspects they believe may be connected in a pair of cell phone store robberies.

“Clothing from the two AT&T store robberies, there are similarities,” explained Captain Michael Schwamberger with Greenfield police.

The first incident happened two weeks ago at an AT&T store in Greenfield. Police say two men came into the North State Street location acting like they were customers. That’s when one man rushed employees back to a safe.

There were no customers in the store at the time. Nonetheless, investigators say the other man stood watch on the sales floor armed with a hand gun.

“Employees were instructed to cooperate, open a safe, and the items taken were multiple cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money,” explained Captain Schwamberger.

On Thursday, two men armed robbed another AT&T store in Shelbyville.

Captain Schwamberger believes there are various elements to the case, as well as clothing, that match that of the Greenfield robbery. They are asking the public to take note of certain articles of clothing, in case anyone recognizes either of the men.

“Shoes, jackets those are items that are typically worn daily. Those would be items to look for,” detailed Captain Schwamberger.

There may be one difference between the cases. Greenfield police say there was a Hyundai Santa Fe identified as a possible vehicle used in the Shelbyville robbery. It’s leading investigators to question if the Greenfield case had a third suspect as a getaway driver.

If you have any information on these cases you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317 262-8477(TIPS), or contact Detective Deborah Tilford with the Shelbyville Police

Department at 317-392-5117.