Police searching for suspect in January shooting in Jonesboro

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Marion are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Cody Hickman, 27, is described by police as 5’10” tall, 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The Marion Police Department says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Court documents show police were called to a location on 1st Street in Jonesboro on Jan. 21 around 2:30 p.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his side.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim and his friend had just returned from a trip to the BMV. They saw a man and woman standing in the front yard.

The woman reportedly asked if she could use one of their cell phones, but they said no and went to the victim’s apartment.

As soon as they closed the door, they said they heard the woman running up the steps, asking again to use their phone. She indicated the man was “going to put his hands on her.”

They let the woman in and locked the door behind her. That’s when Hickman allegedly started firing shots into the glass front door. The victim was hit in the side, but returned fire with an AK-47. It’s not known if Hickman was hit.

Court documents say Hickman then left the scene and the woman ran out of the apartment.

A witness who saw the incident unfold from outside the apartment told police he saw the man holding the gun and shooting it through a glass front door.

Anyone with information on Hickman’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Captain Stefanatos or Det. Pauley at 765-662-9981 (dispatch) or 765-668-4417 (investigations).