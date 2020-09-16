Police search for suspect who robbed New Castle Dollar General at gunpoint

(Photo Provided By New Castle Police Department)

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — New Castle police are searching for the person who robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint Monday.

The robbery took place around 6:30 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 906 Broad Street.

The New Castle Police Department describes the suspect as a slender, Black male wearing a black hoodie with red lettering, black pants and possibly a white mask.

Police are also looking for a dark colored, two-door car with a white driver side mirror.

Anyone with information should call NCPD at 765-521-6810.