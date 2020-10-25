Police search for man who robbed Carmel resident at gunpoint

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Carmel resident at gunpoint Wednesday.

The robbery happened on October 21 at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Gould Drive in the Williamson Run subdivision, according to the Carmel Police Department.

CPD says the resident arrived home and was approached by the suspect, who asked for help with his car. As the resident was looking for items to help the suspect, he heard what he believed to be a gunshot. The resident turned to see the suspect holding a handgun.

The suspect then demanded the resident’s valuables, to which the resident complied. The suspect ran to a vehicle and sped off, according to police.

CPD says the resident described the suspect as a 19 or 20-year-old Black male wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark winter cap, a mask and jeans. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a small SUV or crossover type vehicle.

Police say they found a fired shell casing at the scene.

Authorities are asking for residents in the area to review any video that may have been captured between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on October 21. If any suspicious people or vehicles are seen on video, contact Detective Greg Loveall at 317-571-2537 or at gloveall@carmel.in.gov.