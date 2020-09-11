Police looking for suspect after theft from White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Capitol Police detectives are searching for a suspect in a theft of property from White River State Park.

The incident occurred on July 31 at the park, which is located at 801 W. Washington Street in Indianapolis.

Police didn’t list what was stolen, but in the photo you can see tires and various pieces of equipment in the truck’s trailer.

Photo provided by ISP

Police ask anyone with information about the man or the maroon Chevrolet Avalanche, which has damage to the tailgate, should call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could result in a cash reward.