Police investigating after man found shot to death in Cumberland, family wants answers

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police in Cumberland continue to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Dae’Vion Pullum. His death is being treated as a homicide.

“This baby was only 21. He was just starting life,” cried his mother, Betty Davis.

Police said a witness came home from work shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night and found Pullum lying in the parking lot of the Elmtree Park Apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

“They just left him there to die slow,” said Davis. “He was a human. You treated him like an animal.”

Pullum’s stepdad, Bryan Davis said, “Somebody had the indecency to pick my son up, kill him and then leave him here. Is that the type of world we live in?”

“It’s definitely sad because this is somebody’s child, somebody’s brother, somebody’s somebody,” said Suzanne Woodland, Chief of Police with the Cumberland Police Department.

No arrests have been made in the case and Cumberland police, as well as Pullum’s family, are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“If you needed him, he would be there,” said Davis. “If you didn’t have a dollar to eat, he didn’t care, he’d take care of you.”

Davis said her son was on his way to getting back on track in life. She described him as a kind person, who loved his siblings and his stepson.

“His stepson looked forward to seeing him every day and you robbed him of that,” she said. “It could have been easily talked it out, fought it out.”

“You kids are so caught up in this street life. It doesn’t get you nowhere but jail or dead,” said Davis.

“I shouldn’t be burying my son. My son should be burying me.”

“No more of this quiet stuff. We have too many of our babies in the cemetery and they’re kids,” said Bryan Davis.

Woodland said this type of crime isn’t common in Cumberland. “This is very unusual for this area,” she said.

Neighbors at the apartment complex said the neighborhood is relatively quiet and this incident has them shaken up. “Just living here and knowing it’s usually a quiet community, it’s scary when it hits so close to home,” said Robert Butler, who has lived in the neighborhood for about six years.

“It’s just a shame. There’s no value put on life anymore. I really hope something can be done about this,” said Butler.

Police say if anyone has information, they ask you call Cumberland Police Dept. at 317-894-3525 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8744 (TIPS).

“This mom has lost her son and she is going through the heartache. The whole family is,” said Woodland. “Just help them get closure and at least get justice for this young man,” Woodland said.

“If you know something, even if you think it might not be a big deal, just call us and let us know.”