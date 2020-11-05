Police investigate thefts from cars, stolen cars overnight in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind.– Police in Fishers say they responded to 12 thefts from vehicles and two thefts of vehicles early Thursday morning.

Investigators say most of the thefts occurred in the Sandstone and Meadow Brook Neighborhoods at 116th Street and Brooks School Road.

Police are asking residents in the area to check home security footage for any suspicious activity between 1-4 a.m. Thursday. They did not provide information on the stolen cars or the items that were stolen from vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call Detective/Sergeant Ruble at 317-595-3319.

The Fishers Police Department provided these safety tips:

Never leave your vehicle unsecured, even if you are only going to be away from it for a short time. Thieves only need a few seconds to open an unlocked door and retrieve valuables that are left in plain sight.

leave your vehicle unsecured, even if you are only going to be away from it for a short time. Thieves only need a few seconds to open an unlocked door and retrieve valuables that are left in plain sight. Secure valuables in the trunk before leaving your vehicle. Thieves will often take the time to look into windows before choosing a particular vehicle to break-in. Unsecured items such as credit/gift cards, electronic devices (laptops, iPads), purses, cellular phones, audio systems, keys, and other items are often the targets of a thief.

Etch your driver’s license number on all items of value and that are removable, e.g., audio equipment, electronic devices.

Park in your garage, if you have one. Don’t leave your vehicle in the street, in an alley or in your driveway. If you have to park in the street, avoid dark or isolated areas and removed your garage door opener .

. Install an alarm system that will sound when someone attempts to break-in, move, or start your vehicle. Always activate the system when leaving your vehicle unattended.

Don’t leave spare keys attached to the outside of your vehicle or hidden inside your vehicle. An experienced thief knows all the hiding places.

Park in open, well-lighted, and populated areas near your destination. Avoid parking near trucks, vans, dumpsters, or other objects that obstruct visibility and provide hiding places. Avoid parking near strangers loitering or sitting in vehicles.

Turn off your engine, roll up all your windows, lock all doors, and take your keys with you even if you are making a quick stop at a store or gas station, or even in your driveway.

Follow the 9PM Routine and double check that all valuables are removed, and your vehicle is locked before going to bed.

10. Lock it, Hide it, Keep it!