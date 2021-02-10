Police investigate shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting near 38th and Post Road.

Police were called just after midnight on Wednesday to investigate a shooting at the Sunoco gas station.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

A photographer on scene said there were numerous evidence markers and bullet casings on the ground.

Investigators said the incident was between two separate parties and is not believed to a be a robbery situation.