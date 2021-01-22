Police investigate homicide in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police say a woman’s death is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Union Street at around 1:20 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman suffering from a medical problem.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult female with an apparent gunshot wound.

A person of interest in the homicide was arrested on an unrelated warrant later Friday morning. That person is currently being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Police do not believe this is a random act of violence and say the public is not any type of danger.

If anyone has information to help with the investigation, call LPD at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.