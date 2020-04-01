Police continue search for killer after 8-year-old boy struck by stray bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An 8-year-old boy was killed inside his home after being hit by a stray bullet.

The violence took place Tuesday night in a neighborhood near 30th and Keystone.

Police are still searching for the killer.

8-year-old Rodgerick Payne Junior died after being shot in the neck.

“He was in his home. He should have been safe and protected, but we have idiots trying to solve situations with gun violence,” said DeAndra Dycus.

Dycus doesn't know the boy’s family, but she does understand their pain.

In 2014, someone fired into a home during a birthday party on Indy's northwest side, and a stray bullet hit her then 13-year-old son in the back of the head.

Her son, DeAndre Knox, survived, but more than six years later, he remains paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak. His shooter has never been caught.

“I can't even put into words how it feels that Dre's shooter is still living his life, and my son can't even sit up in a bed,” said Dycus.

After her son’s shooting, Dycus set up a support group for mothers called Purpose 4 My Pain.

In another high-profile case in 2015, 10-year-old Deshaun Swanson was murdered in a drive-by shooting inside a home in Butler Tarkington.

That case also remains unsolved.

“Not a day goes by when that mother doesn't think about her 10-year-old son, and now we have a new mother in this awful club of mothers who are suffering every single day,” said Dycus.

“We have to end this kind of madness,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with Indy Ten Point.

While police aren't sure what sort of dispute led up to the shooting Tuesday night, Reverend Harrison personally met with the family and prayed the killer is quickly brought to justice.

“You know, we can't tolerate this as a city. We're better than this,” said Harrison.

“It's so completely unfair mothers have to visit grave sites with so many unanswered questions,” said Dycus.

Anyone with information on any of the unsolved shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.