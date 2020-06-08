Police: ‘Serious violent offender’ arrested after pursuit ends in crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A “serious violent offender” is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Indianapolis’ northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The pursuit began shortly before 6 p.m. Monday when detectives attempted to apprehend the offender, who then led them on a chase headed northbound on I-65.

The chase ended on I-65 NB at mile marker 125.0, near 71st Street, when the suspect’s vehicle died, which caused the suspect to crash in a median. The suspect then fled, but was quickly apprehended by K9s, according to IMPD.

Officials have not released any further details involving the chase or the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.