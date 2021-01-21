Police capture suspect after stolen car leads to chase in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A police chase in Plainfield started with the sighting of a stolen car and ended with a suspect in custody.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, someone reported a car stolen from Avon.

Police spotted the car in Plainfield, beginning the pursuit. The chase ended near Sam Jones and I-70, police said.

The driver ditched the car and ran to a wooded area. Police used a K-9 to track him down.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police said the suspect also had some outstanding warrants.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident.