Police capture suspect after stolen car leads to chase in Plainfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from scene on January 21, 2021

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A police chase in Plainfield started with the sighting of a stolen car and ended with a suspect in custody.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, someone reported a car stolen from Avon.

Police spotted the car in Plainfield, beginning the pursuit. The chase ended near Sam Jones and I-70, police said.

The driver ditched the car and ran to a wooded area. Police used a K-9 to track him down.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police said the suspect also had some outstanding warrants.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News