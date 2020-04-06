Police ask for help identifying Lafayette robbery suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly who robbed a gas station.

On March 22 at around 2:45 a.m., police say a man entered the gas station at 2210 Teal Road,

threatened the clerk with force and stole money and retail items.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, stands between 5’6” and 5’10” tall with a slender build and tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME.