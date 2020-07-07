Police ask for help finding Georgia murder suspect last known to be in Indiana

CLARKSVILLE — Indiana State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of murder in Georgia whose last known location is Clarksville, Indiana.

Police say 23-year-old Quintavios Dobbins and three other individuals were involved in a murder in Perry, Georgia on July 2. The group of four fled the state, and two were since apprehended in Alabama. On July 3, the remaining two suspects were tracked to Clarksville, according to police. One of those individuals has since turned herself into Georgia authorities, but police have still not found Dobbins.

Detectives from the Perry Police Department traveled to Indiana and are working with local authorities.

Dobbins is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighs about 185 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and possibly a beard. He has a tattoo across the front of his neck that appears to read either “12.14.17” or “12.74.17.”

Police say Dobbins’ last known location is Clarksville on July 5. Dobbins may have temporary work experience in the Evansville and Indianapolis areas but is a resident of Alabama, according to ISP.

Authorities do not know if Dobbins has any weapons but say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Dobbins has a warrant for murder issued from the Houston County prosecutor in Georgia.

Anyone who knows where Dobbins is or believes they saw him should call 911 immediately and provide local authorities with information.