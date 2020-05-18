Police arrest suspect in connection with weekend stabbing in Avon

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gustav Simmons

AVON, Ind. – Police in Avon made an arrest following a weekend stabbing.

Gustav Simmons, 28, Indianapolis, faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Hendricks County Jail.

The stabbing happened late Saturday night near the 7600 block of East US Highway 36, according to the Avon Police Department.

Police said three people were traveling inside a vehicle when an argument started. Simmons, one of the passengers, stabbed another individual inside the car, police said.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News