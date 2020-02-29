Police arrest man on OWI charge after pickup crashes into Noblesville officer’s vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police arrested a Noblesville man suspected of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that injured a Noblesville police officer.

The crash happened before 12 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of 10th and Pleasant streets in Noblesville.

Witnesses said it appeared a 1998 Chevy pickup went through a red light while heading north on 10th Street and crashed into the side of a Noblesville police vehicle heading westbound on Pleasant Street.

The on-duty officer in the police vehicle was taken to Riverview Health with minor injuries. Police said the driver was not on a call at the time and didn’t have the vehicle’s emergency lights or sirens activated.

Medics treated and released the driver of the pickup. Crash investigators observed signs of intoxication and arrested the driver, 40-year-old Jay Portman of Noblesville, on charges of possession of a syringe and operating while intoxicated. Portman was booked at the Hamilton County Jail.