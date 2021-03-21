Police arrest man in Indianapolis for murder in Clay County

POLAND, Ind. — Police arrested a man in Indianapolis Saturday for allegedly murdering a man in Poland, Indiana.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday from a “frantic” woman who told them there was an unwanted guest at a home in the 5900 block of North County Road 850 East.

Deputies arrived to find 35-year-old Ronald B. Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his pole barn. Despite efforts to save his life, Williams succumbed to his injuries.

CCSO says the woman later explained that a man had come to the home and was visiting with her fiance in a separate outdoor shop. After a short while, the man entered the home alone with a firearm and was acting suspicious. She went on to tell authorities that she was unable to find or contact her fiance and decided to leave the home on an UTV and call 911.

“Investigators would later learn that her decision to flee the home would ultimately save her life,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputies quickly gathered information and evidence that led them to a person of interest. CCSO then requested the help of Indiana State Police to secure a home in Indianapolis.

At around 6:15 p.m., the ISP SWAT team detained 44-year-old Teddy Gibson Jr. without incident.

Authorities took Gibson to Clay County, where deputies questioned him about what led up to Williams’ death.

Gibson was arrested on charges of murder, attempted arson and obstruction of justice.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.