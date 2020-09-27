Police arrest man after deadly shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police say a man was arrested after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Fischer Street and North Washington Street just before 4:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Police later determined the incident happened after a hit-and-run accident at a bar on Market Street.

Investigators say an altercation happened in the 2400 block of Washington Street. A man, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Bray Jr., allegedly fired a single shot, hitting two men.

One man, 23-year-old Cody Kuefner, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:22 a.m. The other victim, a 34-year-old man, was treated for his injuries.

Police arrested Bray on preliminary charges of voluntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or more.