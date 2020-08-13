Police arrest Indianapolis man accused of kidnapping girl in Ohio

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man accused of taking a child from her Ohio home has been captured in Vigo County.

Indiana State Police said 37-year-old Gil A. Landaverde took the girl from her home without her parents’ knowledge. Police described him as a family member.

Detectives from Ohio’s Whitehall Police Department tracked Landaverde’s vehicle and notified Indiana State Police of its possible location.

State troopers from the Pendleton Post spotted the vehicle on Interstate 70 near mile marker 10 and initiated a traffic stop around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. They found the girl, unharmed, inside the vehicle with Landaverde.

Further investigation found that Landaverde had an arrest warrant out of Marion County, Indiana, for an unrelated kidnapping involving another child. He was being held in the Vigo County Jail on the Marion County warrant as well as one related to the Ohio kidnapping.

The girl was turned over to the Department of Child Services so she could be reunited with her family.

The Whitehall Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Indiana State Police are assisting.