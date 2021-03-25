Police arrest 16-year-old suspect following deadly shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police say a 16-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting.

Police responded to the 1400 block of North Woodburn Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on multiple reports of shots fired. While en route, officers received a call about a crash in front of a restaurant just north of the scene.

Officers arrived and found a gray Honda had crashed into a parked vehicle and the driver had been shot. Officers began giving aid and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. She was identified as Keisha Huntington, 18, of Bloomington.

Investigators found shell casings in the parking lot of Northcrest Apartments, where they believe the shooting happened.

“It is believed that the victim was attempting to flee from the area after the suspect tried to rob both she and a passenger in the car and she was shot while driving away from the suspect,” the Bloomington Police Department said in a release.

A 16-year-old boy was identified as the suspect. Around 11:15 a.m., the teen was taken into custody. He was located in an apartment in the 900 block of North Rogers Street. He’s not being identified at this time due to his status as a juvenile.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Joe Henry at 812-349-3907.