Photos released in vandalism of Carmel statue

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel police are seeking information after a policeman statue was defaced.

The incident happened on June 20 at 3:42 a.m. The statue, located at West Main Street and the Monon Greenway, honors Officer William Carey. Carey died in 1900 and is the only Carmel Police Department officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Officials say the suspect wrote “It can happen here” in red paint. After the vandalism was cleaned up, someone else wrapped an American flag around the statue, in what Carmel police called an “incredible meaningful display to officers.”

That flag is now being rotated between officers, who keep it in their patrol cars during shifts.

On Tuesday, police released two photos of the suspect.

Photo courtesy of the Carmel Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Carmel Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Shane VanNatter at 317-571-2500 or email him.