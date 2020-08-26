Peru man faces battery, criminal recklessness charges following gunfire

PERU — A Peru man is facing several charges after police were called to his home when someone heard gunfire.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Warhawk Road, in the Estates at Eagles Point.

Indiana State Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that 24-year-old Bryan Hall allegedly battered a woman at a business in Peru before returning to his home on Warhawk Road.

Later, there was another altercation at Hall’s residence between him and the woman. When a 27-year-old man intervened, Hall pulled out a nine-millimeter handgun and allegedly hit the 27-year-old in the face with the weapon, according to state police. Authorities say the two men struggled for possession of the gun, which caused it to discharge one round. The bullet did not hit anyone.

ISP says further investigation shows that prior to the second altercation, Hall allegedly fired a shotgun when the woman and the 27-year-old man drove by his home.

Before officers arrived, police say Hall unloaded the handgun and placed it on top of his vehicle. Law enforcement retrieved the gun and took Hall into custody.

When executing a search warrant, police found a shotgun that had been reported stolen from Minnesota and a .32 caliber handgun.

Hall was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail and faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of stolen property and domestic battery.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.