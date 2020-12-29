Person taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A person was taken to the hospital Monday after being shot by an officer with the Kokomo Police Department, according to KPD.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., authorities received 911 calls regarding possible shots fired in the area of Markland Avenue and Goyer Road.

Kokomo police say a seven-year veteran of the department arrived in the area seconds after the call was dispatched. The officer found a male subject standing outside a truck behind the Goodwill Store located at 2258 East Markland.

Police say the male displayed a handgun, and the officer fired shots, injuring him.

The officer immediately called for medics, who quickly arrived on the scene and took the injured male to a local hospital, according to KPD. He was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

No officers were injured, according to Kokomo police.

Authorities are withholding the names of the officer and the person shot at this time.

An invesitgation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

This story will be updated once more information is available.