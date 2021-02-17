Homicide investigation underway on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has opened a homicide investigation on the city’s near east side Wednesday.

Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of N. Walcott Street for a report of an unconscious person.

When IMPD arrived, they found an adult male on the sidewalk who had experienced some sort of trauma. The man was pronounced deceased.

IMPD originally described the incident as a deadly shooting.

Homicide detectives are now investigating and are asking any neighbors who saw anything to please call police.