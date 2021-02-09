Woman killed near 38th and Sherman on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting near 38th Street and Sherman Avenue on the east side.

Police were dispatched to 38th Street Coin Laundry in the area just after 5:15 a.m.

IMPD says they found a woman inside the laundromat who had died from an apparent gun shot.

The location of the shooting was originally reported as 38th and Shadeland.

This is the third deadly shooting since 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A woman was killed around that time in the 2100 block of N. Post Road, and about five hours later, a man was reported dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Westbrook Avenue on the west side.