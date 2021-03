INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the near northeast side that may have been an act of self-defense.

Police say they were called to the 2900 block of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue just before 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found one person who had been shot and was in serious condition.

IMPD confirmed a suspect has been detained.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether the shooting was in self defense.