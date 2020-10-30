Person dead after overnight shooting on east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in an overnight shooting on the east side, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to the 3300 block of Ashland Avenue around 2 a.m., where they found a person shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and didn’t have any information about a suspect.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).