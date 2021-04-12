Pendleton correctional officer arrested on charges of trafficking, official misconduct

PENDLETON, Ind. — A correctional officer at the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking and official misconduct.

Authorities say 28-year-old Daniel Johnson, who has since been fired from the Indiana Department of Correction, was a correctional officer at the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton since November of 2020.

Officials say his arrest came after an internal investigation but have not released further details.

This story will be updated once more information is available.