Overdose investigation in Louisiana leads to police ‘struggling’ to take live AK-47 from 10-year-old

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) An overdose investigation has left an Oberlin man facing federal charges after police located narcotics and multiple weapons inside his vehicle.

Jeremy Leblanc is facing the drugs and weapons charges stemming from a search of his vehicle late Saturday night where his wife and four children, ages 12, 10, 2 and a 1-month-old were inside.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, police had initially responded to a male who had overdosed inside the vehicle.

As police began their search, Broussard said, Leblanc’s wife told police that there were narcotics in the cup holder and loaded firearms in the vehicle.

He said police found powdered cocaine along with fentanyl, and two 9mm handguns and a Ak47 rifle chamber in 5.56X45.

The Ak-47 was located in the 10-year-old boy’s lap with the weapon on fire, Broussard said.

He said as police attempted to safely remove the weapon from the child’s possession, the boy refused to hand it over and a struggle ensued.

“This weapon was live, and thankfully our officers are trained for moments such as these, and they did everything right,” Broussard said.

“If one thing would have gone wrong and that weapon would have discharged, everyone inside that vehicle, and near the scene, would have been killed.”

After the struggle, Broussard said, police were able to take possession of the weapon.

Leblanc was charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (3 Counts) and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile (4 Counts).

The kids were taken to a local hospital, Broussard said.

He said he expects that OCS will be called to take custody of the children within the coming days.