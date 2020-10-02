‘Operation Roll Back’ nets more than a dozen arrests in Walmart shoplifting sting

Top row, left to right: Tyler Small, Rose Mary Boling, Robert M. Faulkner, Richa J. Gordon, Jerry A. Williamson Jr., Jennifer N. Lenderman, Jeffrey D. Johnson; Bottom row, left to right: James R. Bennett, Hoyt L. Chambers Jr., Gregory A. Ferrell, Christopher M. Allman, Brandon J. Ramos, Anthony M. Brown

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested more than a dozen people in connection with a shoplifting sting at a Walmart store.

According to the Columbus Police Department, “Operation Roll Back” involved the Intelligence Led Police Unit, which includes Columbus police officers and a deputy from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were focused on the Walmart located at 735 Whitfield Dr. and said the arrests happened in and around the store.

The sting also included K-9 units from CPD and the sheriff’s office as well as Walmart loss prevention security.

The operation led to the arrest of 16 people on numerous charges ranging from drug possession to theft and criminal mischief:

Anthony M. Brown , 27, Columbus; dealing in a narcotic drug (Level 4 felony), possession of a Legend drug (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement in a vehicle (Level 6 felony), possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor)

Jeffrey D. Johnson, 63, Columbus; possession of methamphetamine (Level 5 felony)

James R. Bennett, 28, Columbus; possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement in a vehicle (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor)

Christopher M. Allman, 36, Seymour; possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), possession of heroin (Level 6 felony)

Rose Mary Boling, 40, Columbus; possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor)

Jennifer N. Lenderman, 41, Columbus; driving while suspended with a prior conviction (Class A misdemeanor)

Gregory A. Ferrell, 41, Columbus; driving while suspended with a prior conviction (Class A misdemeanor)

Robert M. Faulkner, 23, Columbus; driving while suspended with a prior conviction (Class A misdemeanor)

Shannon Crouch, 48, Columbus; theft (Class A misdemeanor)

Richa J. Gordon, 52, Columbus; theft (Class A misdemeanor)

Carrie M. McGeorge, 45, Columbus; theft (Class A misdemeanor)

Derek M. Weddle, 31, Columbus; theft (Class A misdemeanor), criminal trespass (Class A misdemeanor)

Jerry A. Williamson Jr., 35, Columbus; criminal mischief (Class B misdemeanor)

Hoyt L. Chambers Jr. 48, Scipio; operating without ever obtaining a license (Class C misdemeanor)

Tyler A. Small, 30, Columbus; Bartholomew County warrant

, 30, Columbus; Bartholomew County warrant Brandon J. Ramos, 33, Indianapolis; Bartholomew County warrant