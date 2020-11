KOKOMO, Ind. — U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler and other officials will discuss the dismantling of a drug trafficking ring in Kokomo.

Minkler, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, Chief Doug Stout, and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Gannon will recognize five current and former Kokomo police officers for their work in the case.

They’ll speak at 11 a.m. at Kokomo City Hall. We’ll stream it live on the website.