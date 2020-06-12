Names of officers involved in second May shooting released by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released the names of officers involved in a shooting on May 7 at 2200 Woodglen Drive.

Following an updated threat assessment, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor announced the names of the following officers on Friday: David Loyal (39-year veteran), Pepper Eldridge (14.5-year veteran), Andrew Guzman (1.5-year veteran), and Joseph Maxey (19.5-year veteran).

The shooting happened after IMPD officers were dispatched to Woodglen Drive around 1:30 a.m. on May 7 on a reported burglary in progress.

IMPD said the caller claimed two people were trying to break into his residence, and four veteran officers then arrived on scene.

According to police, a man began firing a rifle at officers when they arrived. The four officers then returned fire, striking the man, later identified as McHale Rose.

IMPD said nearby cell phone video confirms police gave repeated and clear commands to Rose to move away from the rifle, and that he was pointing the rifle in the direction of the officers.

According to police, witness statements and evidence from the scene indicate that shots were fired from the rifle.

Police said the IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is handling the criminal investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is also involved in the investigation.

The officer-involved shooting came just hours after the police-involved shooting of Dreasjon Reed.

The four officers are currently off work on administrative leave.

More from IMPD from a provided statement:

IMPD is working to formalize a policy that outlines when and how officers involved in critical incidents should be identified to the public. This new policy will solidify IMPD’s practice of conducting a threat assessment following a critical incident to ensure officer safety and require additional assessments, if necessary, in order to ensure information is provided to the public as soon as is reasonable. After any critical incident, the IMPD Intelligence Unit conducts an assessment of threats toward any officer involved, which includes an analysis of social media, community, and law enforcement information.