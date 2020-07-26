Muncie woman faces driving while intoxicated charges after crash; child flown to Riley

MUNCIE — A Muncie woman is facing charges after she allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash while intoxicated, which resulted in a child being seriously injured.

Around 10:20 p.m. Friday, a Jeep and a Chevrolet driven by 42-year-old Arminda Lynn Vaught were northbound on I-67 when the Jeep’s driver stopped as they prepared to turn north onto Delaware County Road 200 East, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jeep was struck in the rear by the Chevrolet, which forced the Jeep into the highway’s southbound lanes, according to DCSO. The Jeep was then struck by a Dodge.

Authorities say a 10-year-old child suffered head injuries during the crash. The child was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Department of Child Services was notified.

Vaught was preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent. She was being held in the Delaware County jail under a $75,000 bond.