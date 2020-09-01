Multiple overnight shootings around Indianapolis under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to multiple shootings overnight.

Officers were dispatched before 4:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of German Church Road, where two people were shot. IMPD said one individual was in “stable condition” while the other was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Earlier, IMPD responded to a reported shooting around 1:40 a.m. in the 9700 block of Shoreland Lane. Police found a juvenile female suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. She was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Officers were also dispatched to the area of West 34th Street and Moeller Road around 1:50 a.m., where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police were sent to a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Bancroft Street. Officers found a person at the scene with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

IMPD said all the incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.