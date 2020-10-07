Multiple central Indiana agencies seek help locating vehicle break-in suspect

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department says multiple central Indiana agencies seek the public’s help in finding a man accused of breaking into vehicles.

Danville police say the suspect broke out the window of a locked vehicle at a trailhead in Danville October 3 and stole a woman’s purse from inside. The suspect then used her credit cards in Stilesville, Greencatle and Cloverdale at various locations, according to police.

Police added that the same suspect is wanted for questioning in connection to vehicle break-ins in Hamilton County, Newcastle, Pendleton and two additional cases at Department of Natural Resources parks.

Authorities say the suspect was recorded on video driving a red, older model Dodge Durango. He has has distinctive tattoos on both lower legs and another tattoo on his left upper chest, according to DMPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Danville Metropolitan Police Department’s 24-hour, 100% anonymous crime-tip line at 317-745-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Police ask the public to reference case HP200007179 when providing tips.