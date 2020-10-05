Mother speaks out after son is killed in triple homicide outside Indy club

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent weekend in Indianapolis left five people dead and several others wounded.

The violence started Friday night when a man was killed on Moller Road.

Over the next two days, four more people were shot to death, including three outside a club that has put the city on the brink of breaking its homicide record.

Standing in line outside a club on Massachusetts Avenue early Sunday morning, a man visiting Indianapolis with his friends was killed at the front door.

“Whoever shot him was in that line. He was in line with my son and the rest of the people,” said Elaine Reveria.

Driving from their home in Gary to Indianapolis, Elaine says her 32-year-old son Juan Reveria was due to be a father for the first time next February. That child will now have to grow up without his dad.

“I’m just pretty much torn to pieces due to the murder of my son,” said Elaine.

Family approved photo of Juan Reveria.

Two other people, James Upshaw and Shanya Jones, also died in the shooting and several more were wounded.

“My son did not deserve to be slaughtered with a bullet from someone who knows nothing about him,” said Elaine.

“It’s getting very old,” said IMPD captain Rebecca Lake.

Late Sunday night another person died in a shooting on Forest Manor. That marked the 177th homicide of the year and is just two shy of tying the city’s single-year homicide record.

“It’s sad. The numbers are going up. I was on scene last night and it’s absolutely senseless,” said Lake.

For her part, Juan’s mother hopes his killer is quickly caught, but also wonders why the club was allowed to be open so late at night.

“It’s a death trap. Any club is a death trap right now for anyone,” said Elaine.

So far no arrests have been made in any of the deadly shootings this weekend. Anyone with information is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).