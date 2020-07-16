Mother seeks answers more than a year after double murder remains unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS – A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son and his friend were murdered inside their own home.

The double homicide took place on Indy’s near northwest side more than a year ago, but remains unsolved.

In the middle of the night in June 2019, someone shot two men at a home on West 29th Street. The year that followed the double homicide has been painful for the victims’ families.

“It’s hard because a part of me is gone. It’s forever gone and it leaves a hole there,” said Renee Chandler.

Renee Chandler’s son, 23-year-old Aaron Cooper, lived in the home and died after being shot numerous times. Cooper left behind a 4-year-old son named Legend.

“He lived and breathed for that little boy,” said Chandler. “I try not to cry in front of Legend, but I look at Legend and I see Aaron.”

Chandler admits her son had been in trouble with the law for various drug related charges in 2015, but had turned his life around and had stayed out of trouble so he could help raise his son.

“Once he got in trouble he said that was the best thing that ever happened to him. He came home and his focus was his son and changing his whole life for the better,” said Chandler.

The second victim, 25-year-old Roderick Shanks, passed away from his injuries nearly two weeks later.

Roderick was two years older than Aaron but they shared the same birthday of May 8th and were lifelong friends.

Renee also grieves for Roderick’s mother who lives in Gary.

“I blamed myself at first because her son lived in my son’s house,” said Chandler.

As for what led up to the double killing, Renee believes it was a personal attack against her son and has given detectives information on possible suspects, but so far police haven’t made any arrests.

“It was someone very close to him that did this ungodly act,” said Chandler. “Someday there will be justice for Aaron and Rod. I just want those two young men to know we have not forgotten them.”

Renee plans to meet with police in the next week to discuss details of the case. As always anyone with information is still encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).