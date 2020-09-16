Monticello man faces arson charge after explosion inside truck

MONTICELLO, Ind. — A Monticello man has been arrested for his alleged role in an explosion inside a truck Sunday.

At around 11:45 p.m., police were called to the 7100 block of North Lakewood Drive in response to a vehicle explosion.

The White County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and immediately requested the assistance of Indiana State Police to conduct the investigation.

Detectives discovered that a white 2006 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck had been severely damaged by a “mortar-like” firework that detonated inside the truck’s cab, according to ISP.

After spending Monday and Tuesday conducting interviews, canvassing the neighborhood and obtaining surveillance video of the area, a felony arrest warrant was issued for 32-year-old Wayne L.T. Boswell Wednesday.

At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Boswell was arrested by state police. He is being held at the White County Jail on the charge of felony arson. His bond is currently set at $20,000.