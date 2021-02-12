Memorial food drive honors Abby Williams and Libby German, 4 years after their deaths

DELPHI, Ind. — A memorial food drive is being held in Delphi on the four-year anniversary of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The girls went missing on February 13, 2017 while hiking on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day.

A memorial food drive has been set for Friday and Saturday.

The families of German and Williams say it’s something the girls would have wanted.

They are asking for non-perishable donations to give to their local food pantry.

The food drive begins at 8 a.m. Friday and runs through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Food can be dropped off outside the United Methodist Church in Delphi. That’s located at 1796 US 421.